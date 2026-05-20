Figma rolls out AI assistant trained specifically for design tasks

Loredana Crisan says AI eases collaboration

According to Chief Design Officer Loredana Crisan, the assistant is all about helping teams brainstorm and collaborate more smoothly, so you can focus on creative stuff while the AI takes care of the boring bits.

Figma is planning to bring these smart features to more of its tools eventually.

Plus, after a big revenue jump this year, they're looking to push even further by blending design with code in future updates.