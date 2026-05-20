Figma rolls out AI assistant trained specifically for design tasks
Figma just rolled out an artificial intelligence assistant (AI) that helps you create and tweak designs using simple text prompts.
It can handle repetitive tasks, generate new designs, edit existing ones, and automate tasks such as generating iterations.
Multiple agents can run various tasks simultaneously. The AI is trained specifically for design work, so it gets the context.
Loredana Crisan says AI eases collaboration
According to Chief Design Officer Loredana Crisan, the assistant is all about helping teams brainstorm and collaborate more smoothly, so you can focus on creative stuff while the AI takes care of the boring bits.
Figma is planning to bring these smart features to more of its tools eventually.
Plus, after a big revenue jump this year, they're looking to push even further by blending design with code in future updates.