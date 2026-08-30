Figure's Index app pays people filming chores to train robots
Figure, a robotics company, wants your everyday chores on camera. Its new app, Index, pays people to record themselves cooking, cleaning, making beds, and folding laundry.
These videos help train humanoid robots to handle real-life tasks. CEO Brett Adcock says creators have already earned around $15 million for their uploads.
Index reaches 264,000 downloads
Index is catching on fast: it's been downloaded 264,000 times and sees 44,000 weekly active users. Creators from 108 countries have uploaded about 16 million task videos so far.
Figure plans to pour $1 billion into more data and computing over the next 12 months, so if you're up for filming your chores, now's the time.
Figure: 373 tasks per 1,000 hours
Figure highlights that variety is key: every 1,000 hours of video brings 373 tasks, 1,146 objects, and 116 different environments.
This diversity helps robots learn how to work in different homes and situations, making them smarter for the real world.