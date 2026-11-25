FinCEN investigating cyber breach after unauthorized access, systems taken offline
FinCEN, the US agency that tracks financial crimes, is investigating a recent cyber breach after finding unauthorized access in some of its systems.
While it hasn't shared exactly what was affected, it quickly took those systems offline to be safe.
This hack is just the latest in a string of attacks on US government agencies, putting the spotlight back on cybersecurity gaps.
FinCEN extends secure data transfer deadlines
Even with the breach, FinCEN is still accepting suspicious activity reports online and keeping its hotline active.
Some users have faced service hiccups, but the agency has extended certain report deadlines to help out, so qualifying institutions using Secure Data Transfer Mode as of November 18, 2026, now have until December 30, 2026, to file reports due between November 18 and December 29, 2026.
Through it all, FinCEN says it's committed to supporting law enforcement and keeping financial crime monitoring steady.