Finland moves to open Onkalo nuclear repository for 100,000 years
Finland is preparing to open Onkalo, a one-of-a-kind nuclear waste facility built to keep radioactive material safe for an unbelievable 100,000 years.
Hidden 430 meters underground in ancient rock, it uses layers of copper canisters and special clay to lock away spent fuel from Finnish reactors.
The project has been decades in the making and is now waiting for its final safety approval.
Onkalo will hold 6,500 tons uranium
Onkalo will store up to 6,500 metric tons of uranium fuel, with each canister sealed tight inside clay that expands if water gets in, blocking leaks and keeping things stable.
Once filled, the tunnels will be permanently plugged so no one can access them again.
Acceptance has grown over time, but some environmental worries linger about how well these barriers will hold up over such a massive timespan.
Finland bans nuclear waste exports
Finland's government requires nuclear waste produced in Finland to remain within its borders, with no exporting allowed, and public acceptance grew over time.
Once approved by regulators, the facility will start gradually taking in nuclear waste as part of the country's long-term safety plan.