Finland moves to open Onkalo nuclear repository for 100,000 years

Onkalo will hold 6,500 tons uranium

Onkalo will store up to 6,500 metric tons of uranium fuel, with each canister sealed tight inside clay that expands if water gets in, blocking leaks and keeping things stable.

Once filled, the tunnels will be permanently plugged so no one can access them again.

Acceptance has grown over time, but some environmental worries linger about how well these barriers will hold up over such a massive timespan.