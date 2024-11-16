Summarize Simplifying... In short Finland is developing a unique 100MW Sand Battery, powered by 2,000 tons of soapstone, a by-product from fireplace production.

This eco-friendly battery, set to start operations in 2025, will provide sustainable heat for homes and businesses, reducing reliance on combustion-based energy.

Finland's 100MW sand battery can generate power using fireplace waste

By Akash Pandey 06:01 pm Nov 16, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Finnish firm Polar Night Energy is making waves in the energy storage domain with its industrial-scale Sand Battery. The project, located in Pornainen in southern Finland, is a thermal energy storage system that employs crushed soapstone as a material for power generation. What makes this project unique is its focus on the circular economy by reusing soapstone, a by-product of Tulikivi's fireplace manufacturing.

Power source

Sand battery to power district heating network

The Sand Battery will serve as a thermal energy source for Loviisan Lämpö's district heating network. Tommi Eronen, CEO of Polar Night Energy, said he was pleased to use a by-product of Tulikivi's production instead of virgin materials for the Sand Battery. He added that this method supports the principles of circular economy and has high hopes for soapstone's performance in this application.

Specifications

Capacity and dimensions

The Sand Battery has been packed with 2,000 tons of soapstone, equal to the weight of one thousand soapstone fireplaces. It will become the main power source for Pornainen's district heating network. The battery will be capable of generating 1 megawatt (MW) of power and storing 100MWh of energy. In terms of dimensions, this one-of-a-kind battery will be about 13 meters tall and 15 meters wide.

Next steps

Installation and testing phase

Now that the soapstone filling process for the Sand Battery is complete, the next phase involves final stages of installation and rigorous winter testing. The Sand Battery is expected to start operations in 2025. This innovative project has also received financial backing from Business Finland's new technology energy aid program, further supporting its development and implementation.

Material benefits

Soapstone's thermal properties and sustainability benefits

Primarily mined in North Karelia and Kainuu, soapstone is known for its exceptional thermal conductivity and heat retention capabilities. These properties make it ideal for use in the Sand Battery. The stored energy can then be released to offer reliable and sustainable heat for homes and businesses. Polar Night Energy and Tulikivi's joint research has confirmed crushed soapstone's suitability for Loviisan Lampo's Sand Battery.

Clean energy

Contribution to a cleaner energy future

Since the Sand Battery will run entirely on waste, it will not require any fuel to be transported, making it a step toward a cleaner energy future. Mikko Paajanen, Loviisan Lampo CEO, said that the Sand Battery will greatly reduce the combustion-based energy used in their district heating network.