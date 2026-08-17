Fireflies brings AI to your inbox with new email assistant
What's the story
Fireflies.ai has launched an innovative Email Assistant, expanding its AI-powered meeting assistant into the realm of email. The new tool integrates with Gmail and Outlook, helping users manage their incoming messages more efficiently. It can draft replies and follow up on unanswered conversations by using information from past meetings to provide additional context when preparing email responses.
Enhanced communication
The email assistant pulls in relevant context from past meetings
The Email Assistant isn't just another tool; it's a solution for people who juggle tons of emails and meetings.
The assistant goes beyond the information in an email thread, pulling in relevant details from previous meetings with the same people.
This way, it gives extra context when drafting replies or following up on conversations.
Smart sorting
It can sort your emails, apply labels, and draft replies
The Email Assistant can sort incoming emails and automatically apply labels, making it easier for users to identify priorities.
It can also draft replies based on the current email thread and relevant information from past meetings.
Users can even provide Writing Instructions to guide the tone and style of generated responses.
However, Fireflies.ai makes it clear that emails aren't sent automatically without user review.
Conversation continuity
Follow-Ups for unanswered emails
The Email Assistant's Follow-Ups feature can draft a response when an email goes unanswered for a set period. This way, users can continue conversations without having to track every pending response manually.
Fireflies.ai has also integrated email information into Daily Briefs, bringing insights from emails, meetings, and Slack together in one place.
Advanced search
AskFred is now available for emails too
The Email Assistant also comes with AskFred. This lets you find or summarize emails using natural language prompts.
Fireflies.ai has said that Meeting Prep, Tasks, and AI Skills will also use email context in the coming months to further enhance user experience.
Data security
The email assistant is available across all Fireflies plans
The Email Assistant is available across all Fireflies plans, including the free plan.
Users can connect their Gmail or Outlook account through the Email Connector inside Fireflies.
Notably, the company has assured that it doesn't use customer data to train its AI models and that email and meeting content remains private by design.