Firefox 148 centers user choice with new AI toggle controls

The new "AI Controls" will live in your settings menu and remember your preferences, even after updates.

Mozilla says it wants to put users in charge of their own browsing experience, especially as other browsers like Edge and Safari add more AI.

As Ajit Varma, head of Firefox, puts it, "We believe choice is more important than ever as AI becomes a part of people's browsing experiences. What matters to us is giving people control, no matter how they feel about AI."

This should be welcome news if you like customizing your tech, or just want less AI in your day-to-day browsing.