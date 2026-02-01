Firefox 148 will let you block all AI features

With this update, you can block five main things: website translation for your preferred language, auto-generated alt text for PDF images, smart tab grouping with suggested names, link previews that summarize articles, and sidebar chatbots like ChatGPT , Copilot, Gemini, Claude, and Le Chat Mistral. Your preferences stick around even after updates.

Mozilla is responding to user feedback

Mozilla says they listened to users who'd rather skip the whole AI thing.

As Ajit Varma from Firefox put it—they heard from plenty of people who "want nothing to do with AI."

So now you've got the power to keep your browsing experience simple and totally in your control.