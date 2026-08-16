Firefox for iOS adds built in ad blocker using EasyList
Technology
Firefox for iOS just got a handy new built-in ad blocker, making it easier to browse without annoying ads, pop-ups, or trackers.
The feature works behind the scenes using an EasyList filter to block many ads, though certain exceptions are included.
Enable experimental Firefox iOS ad blocker
To try it out, open Firefox on your iPhone or iPad and visit any site.
Tap the menu icon, go to "Ad blocker," and toggle it on in Settings.
It's still labeled as experimental but is gradually rolling out to everyone using Firefox on iOS.