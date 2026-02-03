Firefox will let you turn off AI features

Mozilla is rolling out a central panel in Firefox 148 (launching February 24, 2026) that lets you turn off every AI feature—or manage them one by one. Just hit "Block AI enhancements" to shut down current and future AI tools, including pop-ups and reminders.

Update comes straight from user feedback This update comes straight from user feedback—some folks want zero AI, while others like having options.

As Ajit Varma from Firefox put it, "We've heard from many who want nothing to do with AI. We've also heard from others who want AI tools that are genuinely useful..."

Your choices will stick around even after updates.

Toggling off AI tools You'll be able to toggle five specific AI tools: browser translations, auto alt text for PDFs, smart tab grouping, link previews with summaries, and sidebar chatbots (like ChatGPT or Google Gemini).

The "Block AI enhancements" toggle will be off by default, and individual feature states will reflect your prior choices—features you have previously used will appear as Enabled, while features you have not used before will appear as Available.