First Antarctic dinosaur fossil identified as titanosaur tail bone

Titanosaur lived in forested Antarctica

Experts have now confirmed it's from a titanosaur, a huge, plant-eating dino with a long neck and tail that lived about 82 million years ago, when Antarctica was covered in forests (not ice).

This particular dino was probably around 23 feet long, possibly still growing.

The discovery adds an important piece to our understanding of how dinosaurs lived and adapted even at Earth's coldest edges.