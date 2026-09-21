First new wildcat in over 100 years named Leopardus tilcayo
Technology
For the first time in over 100 years, scientists have found a new wildcat species: meet Leopardus tilcayo!
Biologist Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz first heard about the cat in 2016 after receiving a call from the Senda Verde wildlife sanctuary near the Andes.
Turns out, it's the first new wildcat identified since 1923.
Yungas specimen prompts taxonomic rethink
At first, Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz thought it was an oncilla (Leopardus tigrinus), but its bigger markings set it apart.
The only known Leopardus tilcayo has been found in Bolivia's Yungas forest region, and researchers are now digging into its habits and diet.
This discovery could even shake up how scientists classify other tiger cats, possibly splitting one species into five!