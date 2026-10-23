Fitbit Air gets blood pressure and insulin resistance tracking
What's the story
Google is adding blood pressure and insulin resistance trend tracking capabilities to its Fitbit Air device. The new features will be rolled out later this month as part of the Health Guardian suite from Google Health. However, do note that these advanced health monitoring tools will only be available for subscribers of Google Health Premium.
Mechanism
Blood pressure trend tracking
The new features are part of Google's Health Guardian suite, which is designed to help users keep an eye on their health over time.
Unlike a regular blood pressure monitor, Fitbit Air does not take readings using a cuff. Instead, it uses data collected by its sensors to look for changes in blood flow over several weeks.
Based on these patterns, it can indicate whether a user's blood pressure trend appears normal or shows signs of being elevated.
Tracking method
How insulin resistance tracking works
The insulin resistance tracking feature of Fitbit Air works by analyzing health data collected over several weeks.
It looks for changes in the body's response to insulin, a hormone that helps control blood sugar levels.
Instead of directly measuring insulin levels or blood sugar, this feature detects changes in the body's signals that could indicate a potential issue with insulin resistance.
User benefits
Monthly health report for users
Users who wear the Fitbit Air regularly will receive a monthly health report through the Google Health app. The report will show changes in their health over time.
Google Health Coach can also use these insights to offer personalized health tips and suggest changes to fitness plans.
However, it's important to note that these features are not a replacement for medical tests or advice.
Rollout details
How to access the new features?
Google has announced that the Health Guardian suite will start rolling out to Fitbit Air users later this month.
The update will require a Google Health Premium subscription, access to the Google Health app, and an internet connection.
Along with this health tracking update, Google is also improving automatic activity detection on Fitbit Air as well as Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Watch 5 devices.