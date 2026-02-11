Fitbit brings AI health coach to iPhone users
What's the story
Google has announced the public preview of Fitbit's AI personal health coach for iOS users in the US and other countries. The update comes as part of a major revamp of Fitbit's app, introducing a conversational interface powered by Gemini. The AI coach interprets user data and creates personalized routines and workouts based on individual health goals, workout equipment, and training preferences.
Access details
How to access the AI health coach
To use the new feature, users need an active Fitbit Premium subscription and a Google account to log into the Fitbit app. The feature is compatible with 14 devices, including Fitbit wearables and Pixel Watch. However, not all eligible users may get immediate access as the AI health coach will be rolled out "over the next few days."
Global rollout
Feature to be available in more countries soon
Fitbit's AI-driven health coach learns about users and their focus areas before starting the actual coaching process. The company has announced plans to expand this feature to Premium users in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.