Flipboard launches Surf to aggregate Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads, and podcasts
Technology
Flipboard just dropped Surf, a tool that lets you pull together content from all over, not just news.
With support for platforms like Mastodon, Bluesky, and Threads, plus YouTube channels and podcasts, Surf makes it easy to see everything you care about in one place.
Mike McCue says Surf builds communities
Surf's "feed builders" let you customize streams around your interests (think politics, music, or whatever you're into) and share them using hashtags like #sjvntechcoverage.
You can also filter out stuff you don't want to see.
Flipboard and Surf's CEO Mike McCue says Surf is about building real communities around conversations and media, not just relying on algorithms to decide what shows up.