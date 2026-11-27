Florida International University researchers find Gulf deep-sea extinction risk
A 12-year study from Florida International University has found that deep-sea creatures like lanternfish and shrimp in the Gulf are facing a real risk of extinction.
It turns out the deep ocean is not the safe zone for marine life that many believed.
Diaphus dumerilii lost 8% genetic diversity
Researchers saw a big drop in genetic diversity and relatively small effective population sizes: one species, Diaphus dumerilii, lost 8% of its genetic variety (which is similar to what is seen in endangered animals).
Climate change is making things worse: habitat-loss projections for 2050 and 2100 show losses could potentially reach 70% for four out of five studied species.
Scientists say keeping an eye on genetics is now crucial if we want to protect these underwater communities.