Florida International University turns rice husks into reusable water filters
Technology
Researchers at Florida International University have figured out how to turn leftover rice husks, usually just thrown away or burned, into reusable water filters.
These filters, made from biochar and boosted with magnesium and aluminum, did a solid job removing tough industrial dyes like brilliant green and malachite green from wastewater.
Rice husk filters lasted 5 uses
The filters stayed effective for at least five uses, which means less waste overall.
While more testing is needed before these can be used everywhere, this approach could help cut down on pollution and give new life to agricultural leftovers, a win for both cleaner water and the environment.