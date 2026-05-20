Florida Lyft driver tried charging $75 with AI photo proof Technology May 20, 2026

A Florida Lyft driver tried to charge a passenger $75 for a messy backseat using an AI-generated photo as proof.

The ride, for Bert Gor's two teenage daughters on May 16, took a turn when the driver claimed they'd left behind spilled drinks and fries.

But the teens said they only had their beach stuff, and one of them even spotted a Gemini (Google's AI tool) logo in the picture.