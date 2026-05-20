Florida Lyft driver tried charging $75 with AI photo proof
Technology
A Florida Lyft driver tried to charge a passenger $75 for a messy backseat using an AI-generated photo as proof.
The ride, for Bert Gor's two teenage daughters on May 16, took a turn when the driver claimed they'd left behind spilled drinks and fries.
But the teens said they only had their beach stuff, and one of them even spotted a Gemini (Google's AI tool) logo in the picture.
Lyft confirmed fake image reimbursed passenger
After Gor flagged the suspicious fee, Lyft looked into it and confirmed the image was fake.
The company offered reimbursement, apologized, and blocked the driver from using the app.
Gor's advice? Keep an eye on your rideshare charges: AI scams are getting sneakier.