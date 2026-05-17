How AI will reshape the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be one of the major tournaments to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The revolutionary system, "Football AI Pro," will analyze FIFA data points and football-related metrics and offer live 3D simulations to reshape match strategy and event operations. Each team will have its own AI model, allowing the analysts to compare playing patterns through video clips and 3D avatars.

Tactical advantage AI to provide personalized match analysis to players The AI system will give coaches a chance to assess how their tactical changes could work against upcoming opponents. Players will also get personalized match analysis, giving them an edge on the field. The Football AI Pro can analyze hundreds of millions of FIFA data points and process over 2,000 football-related metrics such as pressing, movement, tactics, and transitions.

Data interpretation AI to level the playing field in football Developed by Lenovo, FIFA's technology partner for the tournament, the Football AI Pro system provides insights as text explanations, charts, or even short video clips. This innovative approach is expected to level the playing field in football. "If in the past rich teams had an advantage, in 2026 AI will democratize data and give everyone a similar chance," Bank of America Global Research wrote in a note.

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