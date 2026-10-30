Former Anthropic employee Thariq Shihipar warns AI agents enable escapism
Technology
Thariq Shihipar, who used to work at Anthropic, is raising a flag about getting too wrapped up with AI agents.
He says using them nonstop can feel productive but might actually be a way to avoid real-life problems, almost like an addiction that gives quick relief but doesn't solve anything deeper.
AI chatbots linked to paranoia-like symptoms
Andrej Karpathy even called this deep focus on AI a "state of psychosis."
OpenAI's Sam Altman has changed his sleep schedule just to get more out of advanced models.
While AI agents haven't raised alarm bells when it comes to mental health yet, using AI chatbots too much has been linked to paranoia-like symptoms, so it's worth paying attention to how these tools affect us.