Former DeepMind researcher Alex Turner urges slowing OpenAI and Anthropic

At the NDTV World Summit 2026, former Google DeepMind researcher Alex Turner called out OpenAI for causing more harm than good.

He urged both OpenAI and Anthropic to slow down their AI projects, warning that rushing ahead could be risky.

While some tech leaders share his worries, President Trump brushed them off, saying the US needs to stay ahead of China.

Turner believes real progress means the US and China should actually work together to keep super-smart AI in check.