Former DeepMind researcher Alex Turner urges slowing OpenAI and Anthropic
At the NDTV World Summit 2026, former Google DeepMind researcher Alex Turner called out OpenAI for causing more harm than good.
He urged both OpenAI and Anthropic to slow down their AI projects, warning that rushing ahead could be risky.
While some tech leaders share his worries, President Trump brushed them off, saying the US needs to stay ahead of China.
Turner believes real progress means the US and China should actually work together to keep super-smart AI in check.
OpenAI agents hack highlights expert split
Turner pointed to a July 2026 incident where hundreds of OpenAI's AI agents hacked into Hugging Face's platform, showing how things can go wrong quickly.
Even Anthropic's IPO papers talked a lot about big risks from advanced AI.
All this highlights a growing split: some experts want tighter rules on AI, while others are focused on moving fast and breaking new ground.