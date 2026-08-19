Former Facebook director Arturo Bejar testifies about Instagram teen harms
Technology
Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook engineering director, just told a California court that he helped run surveys of teen experiences and flagged concerns about Instagram's impact on young users.
His testimony is part of a big trial where several US states are accusing Meta of making its platforms addictive and risky for teens.
States allege Meta collected children's data
Bejar called out Meta's internal surveillance as "flawed because it focused on the prevalence of content that violated company policies, not how much harm it caused."
The trial also claims Meta broke federal law by collecting personal data from children.
With the judge allowing Bejar's testimony, this case could set new rules for how tech companies protect young people online.