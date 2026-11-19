Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says fear hides Gemini benefits
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, isn't happy with how tech companies talk about AI.
In a chat with Axios, he said all the fear-mongering is drowning out the real benefits of AI, like Google's Gemini app, which he thinks actually helps people.
Schmidt believes the industry's "Our industry does a terrible job of marketing our benefits," is making Americans focus on risks instead of what AI can do for society.
Schmidt suggests remote data centers, oversight
Schmidt has a fix for worries about energy-hungry AI data centers: build them in less crowded places with their own power sources to avoid stressing local communities.
He's also excited about AI in universities, saying it could help researchers make big discoveries, but adds that humans still need to keep an eye on things to make sure it's used responsibly.