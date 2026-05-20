Former Google engineer sues claiming unfair dismissal after Israel protest
A former Google engineer is taking the company to court, saying he was unfairly let go after protesting Google's work with the Israeli government.
The engineer, who has Palestinian roots, handed out flyers at Google DeepMind's London office accusing the company of supplying "Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide."
He says he was acting as a whistleblower and that his ethical beliefs were ignored.
Engineer takes case to UK tribunal
Google says the engineer resigned, but he insists he was dismissed after human resources meetings.
His case, now with the UK's employment tribunal, comes as more employees question Google's shift toward defense contracts, especially a $1.2 billion deal linked to Israeli military operations in Gaza.
Advocacy group Foxglove backs him, arguing Google is drifting from ethical AI to profit-driven decisions, sparking fresh debate about tech's role in conflict.