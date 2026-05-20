Former Google engineer sues claiming unfair dismissal after Israel protest Technology May 20, 2026

A former Google engineer is taking the company to court, saying he was unfairly let go after protesting Google's work with the Israeli government.

The engineer, who has Palestinian roots, handed out flyers at Google DeepMind's London office accusing the company of supplying "Google provides military AI to forces committing genocide."

He says he was acting as a whistleblower and that his ethical beliefs were ignored.