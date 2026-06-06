Former IBM executive William Barlow alleges company hid Chinese breaches
IBM is in hot water after executive William Barlow accused the company of hiding major data breaches by Chinese hackers between 2013 and 2016.
According to a lawsuit unsealed this week, Barlow says IBM didn't alert US authorities or properly investigate, even though intelligence agencies had raised red flags.
Internal findings suggest 56,000 IBM intrusions
Barlow claims that after IBM bought Trusteer and Truven, those companies were also hacked, and again, nothing was reported.
Internal findings suggest a Chinese government-linked hacker group accessed IBM's systems over 56,000 times across 18 countries.
While IBM insists it followed the law (and the Justice Department declined to step in), Barlow's lawyer argues this is a big deal since IBM handles cybersecurity for the US government.