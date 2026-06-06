Former IBM executive William Barlow alleges company hid Chinese breaches

Internal findings suggest 56,000 IBM intrusions

Barlow claims that after IBM bought Trusteer and Truven, those companies were also hacked, and again, nothing was reported.

Internal findings suggest a Chinese government-linked hacker group accessed IBM's systems over 56,000 times across 18 countries.

While IBM insists it followed the law (and the Justice Department declined to step in), Barlow's lawyer argues this is a big deal since IBM handles cybersecurity for the US government.