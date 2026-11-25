Former OpenAI engineer released on $1 million bond in eavesdropping case
Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old former OpenAI engineer, was arrested last month for allegedly planting a recording device in a company conference room.
He is facing an eavesdropping charge, but a judge said there wasn't enough evidence to keep him locked up before trial.
Alfozan was ordered released on a $1 million bond, but with strict rules.
Abdulrahman Alfozan accused of AI searches
Prosecutors say Alfozan secretly recorded meetings and used an AI tool to locate internal documents about executives' trips to Saudi Arabia.
He also allegedly snapped photos of a confidential OpenAI contract term sheet.
Alfozan denies stealing trade secrets and has pleaded not guilty.
Once his bail documents are finalized and he is released, he must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, remain within Northern California, and avoid contact with OpenAI employees, raising some big questions about security in the fast-moving AI world.