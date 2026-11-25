Former OpenAI Will DePue warns AI companies need government regulation
Will DePue, who used to work at OpenAI, is sounding the alarm about how fast AI companies like Anthropic are pushing forward, even when they worry about things getting out of control.
He points out that people keep working on new AI because "our hands are forced. We must do this because everyone else is," even if it feels risky.
Will DePue says competition risks safety
DePue says this pressure to stay ahead means companies might ignore safety and ethics, basically turning it into a race to the bottom.
He's calling for governments to step in with real rules, since tech firms haven't come up with solid plans themselves.
Without some ground rules, he warns things could get messy fast.