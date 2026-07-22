Fortnite teams with Spider-Man 'Brand New Day' launching July 30
Technology
Fortnite is teaming up with Spider-Man for a "Brand New Day" crossover event, launching July 30, just before the new Spider-Man movie hits theaters.
Players can look forward to Spider-Man-themed skins, map updates, and fresh gameplay features.
Mythic web shooters returning, swinging leaks
The teaser shows The Battlewoods area decked out in webs and murals, hinting at big changes.
Fan-favorite Mythic Web Shooters are making a comeback, and leaks suggest a new swinging mechanic with a Spider-Man Sprite.
There's buzz about a movie-inspired Spidey suit and possible appearances from other Marvel characters like Punisher.
This is shaping up to be one of Fortnite's biggest events of the year!