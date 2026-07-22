Fortnite teams with Spider-Man 'Brand New Day' launching July 30

The teaser shows The Battlewoods area decked out in webs and murals, hinting at big changes.

Fan-favorite Mythic Web Shooters are making a comeback, and leaks suggest a new swinging mechanic with a Spider-Man Sprite.

There's buzz about a movie-inspired Spidey suit and possible appearances from other Marvel characters like Punisher.

This is shaping up to be one of Fortnite's biggest events of the year!