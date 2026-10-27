Foundation and Keystone hardware wallets suffer major data breaches
Technology
Two big names in cryptocurrency hardware wallets, Foundation and Keystone, just got hit by major data breaches.
Foundation users were targeted with fake recall emails after hackers got hold of Cloudflare API keys, while Keystone's website was accessed without permission, exposing customer information.
Both incidents put buyers' shipping and purchase details at risk.
Keystone to destroy 18,835 unsold devices
Keystone is taking no chances: they're destroying the 18,835 unsold devices to keep users safe.
These back-to-back breaches are a reminder that even offline cryptocurrency wallets aren't immune to security threats these days.
If you use hardware wallets, it might be a good time to double-check your information and stay alert for any suspicious messages.