Foundation Future Industries builds humanoid robots, lands $24 million Pentagon contract

Launched in 2024, the company has about 10 robots working with the US Air Force and in car factories so far.

They're planning to ramp up production and meet new US rules that require domestic components to make up over 65% of a robot's total cost through 2028, moving away from relying on Chinese components.

CEO Sankaet Pathak says building a strong US robotics industry isn't just good business, it's key for future military readiness.