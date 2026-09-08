Fractal co-founder Srikanth Velamakanni says AGI could be months away

Fractal Co-founder and Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni, who also chairs NASSCOM, thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) might match human abilities in just a few months.

Right now, he calls AI "what I would call an AJI era, which is artificial jagged intelligence," great at some tasks, not so much at others.

His prediction comes as OpenAI's Astra model and NVIDIA's boss both signal we're on the edge of a new AI era.