Fractal co-founder Srikanth Velamakanni says AGI could be months away
Fractal Co-founder and Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni, who also chairs NASSCOM, thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) might match human abilities in just a few months.
Right now, he calls AI "what I would call an AJI era, which is artificial jagged intelligence," great at some tasks, not so much at others.
His prediction comes as OpenAI's Astra model and NVIDIA's boss both signal we're on the edge of a new AI era.
Velamakanni cites Astra and Claude wins
Velamakanni highlighted recent wins like Astra's near-perfect benchmark score and Claude solving a massive math proof, showing how fast things are moving.
Still, he admits there are tough challenges ahead, especially around using good judgment and ethics as AI gets smarter.
He believes AI will create a much bigger and much more positive era for technology companies generally, not a threat to their existence, and remains optimistic about Fractal's growth despite client-specific issues.