Fragnesia is 3rd serious Linux root vulnerability in 2 weeks
Another major Linux bug, called Fragnesia, was spotted this week, making it the third serious root vulnerability in two weeks after Copy Fail and Dirty Frag.
An AI tool named V12 from Zellic caught this one, and it affects pretty much all popular Linux versions.
The flaw lets attackers grab full root access by taking advantage of a logic error in the system.
Fragnesia patches may arrive May 14
Fragnesia is especially risky for cloud setups where lots of users share the same Linux kernel: it can let hackers break out of containers and mess with host systems.
Red Hat gives it a CVSS score of 7.8, which makes it a high-level security bug.
Developers are racing to fix things, but an upstream patch is already available; temporary workarounds exist but could disrupt VPNs or containers.
Patched Linux kernels may be available by May 14, so users should patch up as soon as possible to stay safe.