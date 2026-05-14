Fragnesia is 3rd serious Linux root vulnerability in 2 weeks

Fragnesia patches may arrive May 14

Fragnesia is especially risky for cloud setups where lots of users share the same Linux kernel: it can let hackers break out of containers and mess with host systems.

Red Hat gives it a CVSS score of 7.8, which makes it a high-level security bug.

Developers are racing to fix things, but an upstream patch is already available; temporary workarounds exist but could disrupt VPNs or containers.

Patched Linux kernels may be available by May 14, so users should patch up as soon as possible to stay safe.