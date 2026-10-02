Frances Haugen urges AI firms honor Trump self regulation pact
Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who revealed the platform's harmful effects, wants AI companies to actually follow the spirit of a new self-regulation agreement, not just tick boxes.
The deal, signed with President Donald Trump, is supposed to push tech firms toward more ethical behavior.
Haugen's story is also getting the Hollywood treatment in The Social Reckoning, which premieres October 9.
Haugen highlights Dario Amodei audit push
Haugen says AI companies are doing better than social media did when it comes to safety. She highlighted the push from Anthropic and its CEO, Dario Amodei, to advocate for independent auditors.
Speaking on CNBC, she emphasized that tech companies may follow "The history of tech companies engaging with regulation is: Often they will follow the exact written statement when we are dealing with very flexible systems," while ignoring the "spirit of the rules" and "go around the end of the fence."