Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 9?

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 9?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 09, 2022, 10:13 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible only via Android devices in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. It is the upgraded version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game have started a rewards redemption program that provides access to an extensive range of in-game supplies. The in-game collectibles can be purchased using real money or via redeem codes.

Why does this story matter?

111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, quickly rose to fame after the release of the Free Fire.

The game has accumulated a massive fanbase in India because of the engaging gameplay, improved visuals, free rewards program, and regular updates in the game.

The redeem codes unlock free access to bonuses such as pets, armor, skin, diamonds, costumes, royale vouchers, and loot crates.

Each code is encrypted for a single time use only

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers. Players can claim as many codes as they wish but each code is valid only once. The redeemable codes have to be accessed via the game's official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours.

Check out the codes for November 9

The codes for today i.e. November 9 are as follows: SGKY-GB78-NEHT, HUHN-KYGD-VXYT, KHGT-FRDC-WVE4. GXZA-RFDC-FT3Y7, 6YH8-7UBY-6GTV, CGXD-SBWJ-EKIO.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste it into the text box. Now, click on 'Confirm' and then tap 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.