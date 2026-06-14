French engineer Pablo's Pemba project readies robot for Everest
A humanoid robot is getting ready to take on Mount Everest, thanks to the Pemba project led by French engineer Pablo.
The team wants to see how robots handle extreme environments, and they've already scored a win: their modified Unitree G1 robot managed part of a climb up Ecuador's Chimborazo volcano, using its own smarts for easier sections and getting help over tougher spots.
Chimborazo-tested Pemba robot targets conservation
The big idea behind Pemba is to build robots that can help with conservation jobs in remote areas, like monitoring rainforests or rough terrain where humans struggle.
After the Chimborazo test (where the robot wore snow booties and a warming jacket, and filmed its adventure), the next challenge is Hawaii's Mauna Kea. If all goes well, Everest is up next.
This project shows how robotics could make exploring (and protecting) the planet a lot more doable.