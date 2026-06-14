French engineer Pablo's Pemba project readies robot for Everest

Chimborazo-tested Pemba robot targets conservation

The big idea behind Pemba is to build robots that can help with conservation jobs in remote areas, like monitoring rainforests or rough terrain where humans struggle.

After the Chimborazo test (where the robot wore snow booties and a warming jacket, and filmed its adventure), the next challenge is Hawaii's Mauna Kea. If all goes well, Everest is up next.

This project shows how robotics could make exploring (and protecting) the planet a lot more doable.