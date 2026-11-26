The study began in 1988 with 3,777 people aged 65 and older, and the analysis focused on 1,540 of them.

Of those who reported feeling chronically lonely, 49.1% developed dementia over the next two decades, compared to 33.1% of those who didn't feel lonely.

Even after accounting for things like living situation and health, loneliness itself stood out as a real risk factor.

The takeaway? Staying socially connected as we age could help protect our brains.