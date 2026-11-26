French study links prolonged loneliness in older adults to dementia
Feeling lonely for long periods isn't just tough emotionally: it is linked to a higher risk of developing dementia, according to a new French study published today.
Researchers tracked older adults over 30 years and found that those who often felt lonely had a much higher risk than people who rarely felt that way.
Loneliness increased older adults' dementia risk
The study began in 1988 with 3,777 people aged 65 and older, and the analysis focused on 1,540 of them.
Of those who reported feeling chronically lonely, 49.1% developed dementia over the next two decades, compared to 33.1% of those who didn't feel lonely.
Even after accounting for things like living situation and health, loneliness itself stood out as a real risk factor.
The takeaway? Staying socially connected as we age could help protect our brains.