Fresh cyberattacks hit 709 wallets, stealing 448.7 BTC in days
A fresh wave of cyberattacks just hit 709 bitcoin wallets, swiping 448.7 BTC in a matter of days, way above the usual rate.
The stolen coins are being moved around quickly, and more transactions are still waiting to clear.
This comes right after the earlier breach in late July 2026, making crypto holders extra wary.
Coldcard key flaw causes $38 million theft
Both attack waves targeted Coldcard wallets due to a flaw in their key generation process. Hackers grabbed about $38 million worth of bitcoin in the first round alone.
Alex Thorn from Galaxy Research is urging Coldcard users to switch their funds to safer wallets as soon as possible and use higher fees so their transfers get processed before attackers can sweep them up.
Crypto thefts like these are on the rise, with losses topping $1 billion globally just in the first half of 2026.