Freshworks moves beyond code generation by weaving AI into development
Technology
Freshworks is making AI more useful by focusing on how quickly and efficiently software gets built, not just how much code it can write.
CTO Murali Swaminathan explained that while AI helps generate code fast, the real challenge is reviewing, testing, and deploying it.
To tackle this, Freshworks has woven AI into every step of its process, including review, testing, and deployment.
Freshworks reports about 30% faster development
Thanks to these changes, Freshworks has boosted its development speed by about 30%, according to CEO Dennis Woodside.
Instead of cutting jobs, it is using the extra time for new projects.
Swaminathan also pointed out that AI now helps teams share knowledge better and avoid repeating mistakes or duplicating work, making everything run more smoothly.