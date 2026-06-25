Freshworks moves beyond code generation by weaving AI into development Technology Jun 25, 2026

Freshworks is making AI more useful by focusing on how quickly and efficiently software gets built, not just how much code it can write.

CTO Murali Swaminathan explained that while AI helps generate code fast, the real challenge is reviewing, testing, and deploying it.

To tackle this, Freshworks has woven AI into every step of its process, including review, testing, and deployment.