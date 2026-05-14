Freshworks unveils no-code Freddy AI Agent Studio at Refresh conference
Technology
Freshworks just announced some cool new tools at its Refresh conference.
The big news is the Freddy AI Agent Studio, a no-code platform where companies can build or tweak their own AI agents without needing to be tech experts.
The goal? Make work smoother and get AI up and running in weeks, not quarters.
Freshworks launches MCP Gateway no-code access
They also rolled out the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway, which lets teams pull information from other apps with no custom coding needed.
This should help solve messy, cross-team problems way faster.
As Chief Product Officer Srini Raghavan put it, these updates are all about "transform service at the speed their business demands."