FTC proposes rules to curb misleading AI claims, clarify laws
Technology
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a proposal to regulate how companies talk about their AI systems.
The main goal? Make sure businesses can't mislead people with exaggerated claims or hide the political slant of their platforms.
The FTC also wants to clear up confusion between federal and state laws, since Colorado's Artificial Intelligence Act has started making its own AI rules.
FTC seeks comments, chair urges suspicion
Before anything becomes official, the FTC is asking for input from both regular folks and businesses.
FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson didn't mince words: he warned everyone should be "deeply suspicious" of AI companies pushing for special treatment while calling for more regulation.