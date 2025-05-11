What's the story

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has opted to postpone the enforcement of its Negative Option Rule, popularly known as the "click-to-cancel" rule.

First proposed in 2023, the regulation seeks to make the cancellation of subscriptions as easy as signing up for them.

The rule specifically targets companies that sell both physical and digital subscriptions, such as streaming services and gym memberships, through easy sign-ups, only for customers to later discover that canceling requires a far more complicated and time-consuming process.