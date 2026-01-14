FTC sues AI platform Pearl for 'deceptive practices'

What else you should know

JustAnswer, which operates Pearl, is accused of using sneaky "dark patterns" to lock users into subscriptions.

The lawsuit also points fingers at CEO Andy Kurtzig for not stopping these tactics.

JustAnswer says their pricing is clear and cancelations are easy by phone or online.

This case is part of the FTC's bigger push against shady online subscription traps, like those seen with Amazon's auto-renewals.