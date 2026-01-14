FTC sues AI platform Pearl for 'deceptive practices'
The FTC is taking Pearl, an AI-powered search engine, to court for allegedly tricking people into sharing their credit card details with a small upfront fee—then quietly charging them up to $79 a month.
According to the FTC, hundreds of thousands have been caught off guard by these charges, leading to a flood of complaints about the company's practices.
What else you should know
JustAnswer, which operates Pearl, is accused of using sneaky "dark patterns" to lock users into subscriptions.
The lawsuit also points fingers at CEO Andy Kurtzig for not stopping these tactics.
JustAnswer says their pricing is clear and cancelations are easy by phone or online.
This case is part of the FTC's bigger push against shady online subscription traps, like those seen with Amazon's auto-renewals.