Microsoft's new AI data center plan puts communities 1st
Microsoft just announced a five-step plan to make its data centers more community-friendly.
They'll pay rates that fully cover the electricity costs of their datacenters so local bills don't spike, minimize water use and replenish more than they use, create local jobs, skip tax breaks, and invest in AI training for neighborhoods.
What's in it for locals?
Microsoft says they'll give back more water than they use and partner with local apprenticeship programs to boost job opportunities.
Instead of asking for tax cuts, they'll support schools and libraries—and even set up AI learning hubs so people can skill up close to home.
Why now?
With US data center electricity demand expected to triple by 2035, some communities are pushing back.
Microsoft President Brad Smith summed it up: projects only work "when communities feel that the gains outweigh the costs."
This move aims to keep tech growth positive for everyone.