FTC sues Hims and Hers over sharing private health data
Technology
The Federal Trade Commission is suing telehealth company Hims and Hers, saying it shared private health info with big platforms like Meta and Snap without telling users.
The company, known for online treatments for things like hair loss and ED, promised everything was "100% online, private, and secure," but the Federal Trade Commission says those claims weren't true.
They put ads first, not privacy.
FTC alleges Meta tracking in app
According to the Federal Trade Commission, Hims and Hers used Meta's tracking tools to follow what people did in their app, even when buying meds, without getting permission.
Hims and Hers pushed back, calling the lawsuit "an effort to generate headlines at our expense."
This all comes after a three-year investigation.