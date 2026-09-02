Fudan University study associates parental B12 with birth defect risk
Technology
A new study out today suggests that the vitamin B12 levels of both parents around conception could influence the risk of birth defects.
Researchers from Fudan University looked at blood samples from more than 20,000 people and found that higher B12 levels were associated with lower risk, including congenital heart defects.
Parents ensure preconception B12 and folate
Vitamin B12 is key for healthy fetal development and is found in meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy.
The study highlights how important it is for both parents to get enough B12 before pregnancy starts, since many birth defects happen early on.
Experts say this is especially crucial if you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Making sure you get enough B12 and folate can help keep your future children healthy.