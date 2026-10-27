Fuel cells emerge as cleaner power for AI data centers
AI is getting bigger and smarter, but all that brainpower needs a ton of electricity.
That's where fuel cells come in: they're emerging as a potential alternative to power data centers because they're reliable and can handle the massive energy loads that AI requires.
Unlike old-school generators, fuel cells use chemical reactions (not burning stuff) to make electricity, making them a cleaner option.
Data center fuel cell investment $30B
According to a report by The Indian Express, investment in fuel cells for data centers is set to jump from $2.8 billion in 2025 to $30 billion by 2030, a huge leap as tech companies race to keep up with AI's needs.
Fuel cells also help speed up building new data centers, especially where hooking up to the main power grid takes too long.
There are still some hurdles, though, like high costs and manufacturing limits, but energy companies and equipment manufacturers could benefit as technology firms look for new ways to power their growing computing infrastructure.