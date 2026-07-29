Full Buck Moon shines Wednesday July 29 2026 name explained
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Look up tonight for a double-space show!
The full Buck Moon will shine brightest on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
It's called the Buck Moon because it marks when young male deer grow out their antlers, though some call it the Berry Moon or Thunder Moon.
Planetary parade arcs with Buck Moon
As the Buck Moon rises orange on the southwestern horizon at sunset, you'll also spot a mini-planetary parade: Venus glows in the west while Saturn, Mars, and Mercury appear in the east, making an awesome arc with the moon.
If you've got binoculars or a telescope handy, this is your chance to check out lunar craters and ancient lava plains up close: definitely a night for sky-watchers to enjoy.