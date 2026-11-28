Fyllo uses AI and IoT across 23,000 devices for farmers
Fyllo, started by Sudhanshu Rai and Sumit Sheoran in 2019, is changing how farming works by using AI and IoT to give farmers real-time updates on soil, water needs, and weather.
With over 23,000 devices running in 12 countries and supporting more than 35 crops, Fyllo helps farmers make better decisions, even when things are unpredictable.
Fyllo partners with IDFC FIRST Bank
Teaming up with IDFC FIRST Bank has given Fyllo the boost it needs to grow faster and support even more farmers.
Their big goal? To keep improving their tech so that sustainable, data-driven farming becomes the norm, helping create a stronger, more resilient food system for everyone.