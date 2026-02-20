Gaganyaan mission may face delays due to recent PSLV failures
India's Gaganyaan G1 mission—an uncrewed test flight intended to carry the humanoid robot Vyommitra and engineering/ science payloads to validate life-support, re-entry and recovery systems—may be delayed beyond March 2026, thanks to some recent PSLV rocket failures.
ISRO isn't taking any chances; they're now double-checking every part of the mission with a strict zero-risk policy.
Progress on the mission
Even with delays, there's real progress: the main rocket and crew systems have cleared tough safety tests, and the Vyommitra robot is slated to simulate astronaut tasks in orbit.
The first uncrewed flight (G1) was targeted for March 2026; additional uncrewed flights and their dates are not specified.
A crewed flight is planned for a later date, but no year or crew names are specified in the source.
Why Gaganyaan matters
Gaganyaan isn't just about rockets—it's about putting Indian astronauts in space using homegrown tech.
If it works out, it'll be a huge leap for India's space game and could inspire more young people to dream big in science and tech.