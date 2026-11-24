GalaxEye, Bellatrix Aerospace sign deal for propulsion on 30 satellites
Two Bengaluru companies, GalaxEye and Bellatrix Aerospace, just teamed up in a big way: Bellatrix will supply propulsion systems for 30 of GalaxEye's upcoming satellites.
Announced at the India International Space Conclave, this is the largest business-to-business deal between Indian private space companies since the sector opened up in 2020.
GalaxEye OptoSAR can see through clouds
GalaxEye is building a unique OptoSAR satellite network that can see any place on Earth through clouds, smoke, and darkness.
By partnering with Bellatrix, whose thrusters have already flown on ISRO missions, they are keeping things local and efficient.
Industry leaders say deals like this show how India's space startup scene, now 440 strong, is taking off, but stress that steady demand and stable policies are key for future growth.