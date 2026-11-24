GalaxEye is building a unique OptoSAR satellite network that can see any place on Earth through clouds, smoke, and darkness.

By partnering with Bellatrix, whose thrusters have already flown on ISRO missions, they are keeping things local and efficient.

Industry leaders say deals like this show how India's space startup scene, now 440 strong, is taking off, but stress that steady demand and stable policies are key for future growth.